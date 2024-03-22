Just A Minor Threat – Glen E. Friedman

März 22nd, 2024

This is a book of Friedman‘s most outstanding photographs of the Washington D.C. Punk-Band Minor Threat. While some of the photos are well known, it also includes shots from 1982 and 1983 that have never been seen before. Glen E. Friedman explains in his introduction how he met the band and what he loves about them.

There are also texts from Alec MacKaye, Guy Picciotto, Zack de la Rocha, Ian Svenonius and Jamie Shanahan that explain the role of the band or what it was like to see the band live back in the day. Interesting reads that make one wish to have seen the band perform live. But unless one was in the USA, that was not possible, since they only played there. Some photos are from a concert at „The Barn at Alpine Village“ in Torrance, California on July 3. 1982 – live and off stage. While I have to say, most of the candid and posed photos are, well, that. Therefore the live photos transport the energy of the gigs. Most of them show the singer Ian MacKaye. The other gigs happened on the east coast on August 1. in the same year at the „9:30 Club“ in Washington, D.C. and December 12. at the legendary „CBGBs“ in New York. Some of these shots are real classics and you can tell the young men are angry and full of testosterone. Straight Edge Hardcore Punk to the bone. The popular photo from the front steps of their „Dischord House“ is also included, with many around that. Friedman takes great photos and was at the right time in the right place. If you are a fan of the band and/or the photographer, this is a must have and it is also a very nice addition to every punk book collection. Big format: 27,5 x 2,00 x 23,1 cm. All b/w. 137 pages, Hardcover, 35,00 $, (dolf)

