Mai 26th, 2025

Posted in bücher by Dolf

ECW Press, 665 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, ON M4M 1Y2, Canada, www.ecwpress.com

The subtitle is a bit misleading, we have a deceptive package here. The author is a longtime fan of Leatherface and meanwhile a friend of the group. In Canada, where he lives, he discovered the band and also went on a trip to Scotland with a friend – many years ago. A large part of the book is about that trip and what happened to the guys, their experiences and adventures. The more interesting part is when Chris talks to the band, or shares what other people, who know the band (Sean from Wat Tyler, Duncan from Snuff, Hot Water Music….) have to say about the legendary UK Punk Band. That is a fun read and also interesting. You get to know unbelievable story’s, like when the band broke noses out of solidarity….

Not going to spoiler more. Unfortunately I’m not a fan of descriptive writing and that is what the author seems to love – so for me it was a drag reading those way too long story’s about the travel happenings. This book is perfect when you like to read embellished texts and you are a Leatherface fan. For me it was not enough Leatherface and I was only flying over the travel texts. I wish it would be two separated parts Band/Travel, but it is all mixed together. In the end I have to say: not my cup of tea and a bit disappointing, since I was expecting so much more. Not enough Leatherface (but what you get to read there is worth it and great!), too much travelstorys. 254 pages, paperback, 24,95 CDN/18,95 US$ (dolf)

Isbn 9781770416703

[Trust Nr. 231 April 2025]