November 27th, 2025

Posted in bücher by Dolf

Combat Rock Industry, Vaasankatu 7, 00500 Helsinki, Finland, www.uprisingcoalition.com

In 2002 I did a review of the photographers photo-book „Identity Parade“ here, in the same year the Finnish band Manifesto Jukebox went on a 43 day tour of the USA, that spanned 25 states. This time capsule, is released this year as a photo-book, to offer an unfiltered look at the life on the road. In the beginning you get a short history of the band from Jani, one of the band members. The rest is mostly photos (all b/w) from this tour, where the band played, if I did not miscount, 36 concerts. 1000 photos where taken and two decades later over 200 of them appear in this book.

Unfortunately the small photos (7 cm x 4,5 cm or 3 cm x 4,5 cm) don’t work – or I need reading glasses and a magnifying glass. The big photos work much better. Don’t expect only live photos, this collection offers a look beyond the stage, in the van, in places they stayed, city and landscape shots. Flyers, set-lists, random shit, it is quite a mixed bag. And there is no order or image description. There comes a CD along, with two live recordings done by Manifesto Jukebox at radios in Washington D.C. and Lawrence, Kansas – good recordings, cool music. If you are a big fan of Manifesto Jukebox, this is for you. If you are a big fan of books like this, go ahead. But if you look for something else, go look for something else. 120 page, Fold Out Paperback, 29,00 Euro (dolf)

Isbn 978-952-65137-3-7

[Trust # 234 October 2025]